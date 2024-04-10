Video: Christensen scores with his first touch to put Barcelona back in front at PSG

Andreas Christensen was the hero of the hour for Barcelona, heading home with his first touch after coming on in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Once again Gianluigi Donnarumma was caught in no man’s land as a corner was floated in, and Christensen simply had to head towards goal to score.

It put the visitors back into the lead by 3-2, and once again allowed them to take charge of the tie.

SUPER SUB ON THE SET PIECE! Andreas Christensen scores with his FIRST TOUCH of the match ?? pic.twitter.com/ANVnleJ0K3 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 10, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo