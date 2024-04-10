Video: Diego Simeone lays his hands on Dortmund director Kehl

Atletico Madrid
It isn’t clear what sparked the tete-a-tete between Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, and Dortmund director, Sebastien Kehl, but it was serious enough for the Argentinian to lay his hands on his opposite number.

Had that been on the field of play it would’ve been a straight red card, and Simeone can consider himself fortunate that he appears to have escaped a ban.

The Rojiblancos manager simply marched over to a clearly irritated Kehl and began pushing him in the chest.

Atletico hold the advantage in the tie, 2-1, and it’ll be interesting to see if they follow that up in Germany.

