Expensive Chelsea star tells fans he is not “100%” yet and they haven’t see “the best” version of him

Chelsea fans were very excited when their club announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica last year but the midfielder has not been at his best during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina star was magnificent during his country’s run to the World Cup title in Qatar back in 2022 and it was off the back of this tournament that Chelsea signed the player.

The London club broke their club-record transfer fee at the time to beat the competition to Fernandez, paying Benfica a massive £106.4m, while offering the Argentine a huge eight-year contract.

Fernandez has shown moments of brilliance at Stamford Bridge but the player himself believes he has not shown fans of the Blues the best version of himself yet.

“I love being at Chelsea and this club has still not seen the real, the best Enzo yet,” Fernandez recently said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m working hard to get there, to the version of me that you saw at the World Cup. I still don’t feel 100% at that level, but I’m doing my best for it. It will happen”.

Why hasn’t Enzo Fernandez been at his best in a Chelsea shirt?

Fernandez is an exceptional footballer and once Chelsea put a team around him, the Stamford Bridge faithful will see the very best of the 23-year-old.

That is one reason the Argentina star hasn’t been at his best as the whole Chelsea team is a bit of a shambles at present. The midfielder also needs players to finish off the chances he creates and only Cole Palmer has been producing for Mauricio Pochettino’s team this season.

There is also the burden of the transfer fee and the player’s age. The World Cup was amazing for the midfielder but it is easy to forget that he is still very young and has a lot more developing to do.

There is no doubt the 23-year-old will live up to his transfer fee and out of all the players Chelsea have signed in recent times, the Argentina star is the least of the Chelsea fans’ worries.