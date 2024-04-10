Ivan Toney’s valuation slashed with Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham interested

Brentford are braced for a flurry of interest in Ivan Toney following their new cheaper valuation.

Toney, who is under contract until 2025 has made it clear of his desire for a new challenge and is widely expected to leave the Bees this summer.

It had been reported that Thomas Frank’s side wanted up to £100m for the England international with Arsenal and Chelsea amongst the suitors.

Toney’s price tag drops to £30m-£40m?

Following his return from an eight month ban in January, Toney has looked sharp and has scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 Premier League appearances.

The 28-year-old joined Brentford from Peterborough United back in 2020 and has scored 72 goals in 137 appearances for the club.

The striker who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, and was only outscored by Harry Kane and Erling Haaland was strongly linked with a move away in January, but nothing materialised perhaps in part to Brentford’s high valuation.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Toney’s price tag at the moment is £30m-£40m all in which is considerably cheaper to what was being reported in January.

Plettenberg adds that many clubs from the Premier League are interested with West Ham making an enquiry, although nothing is advanced at this stage.

Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation with both clubs looking to sign a striker this summer.

Toney will be hoping for a strong finish to the season and will have aspirations of making the England squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer having missed out on the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The forward has been capped twice for England and scored his first international goal with a penalty against Belgium in March.