Jose Enrique urges Newcastle to get rid of expensive signing in summer

This summer is likely to be another important one for the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Eddie, Howe, Jason Tindall, the Newcastle United backroom staff and the players.

Though it’s clear that the Magpies are making progress under Howe, the fact remains that they’ve still not acquired any silverware.

That’s despite a relatively big financial outlay from PIF, who will surely want to see a return on their investment sooner rather than later.

St. James’ Park is no longer the toxic place it once was during the Mike Ashley era and with the first-team under the stewardship of Steve Bruce, however, for all of the positivity and strides that the club are making, they’re effectively no better off than they were under Bruce if they don’t land a trophy or two.

Howe has brought in some spectacular players who have served the club well so far, however, former player, Jose Enrique, believes that one of Newcastle’s recent signings should be moved on, whether for Financial Fair Play reasons or otherwise.

Jose Enrique thinks Newcastle should sell Alexander Isak

“The problem with Alexander Isak – and we’ve said this about him even when he was at Real Sociedad – is that he’s always injured,” he told Grosvenor Sport (h/t The Shields Gazette).

“The way Newcastle want to play is with high intensity and pressing from the front and you can’t be expected to fulfil that if you’re getting three or four injuries every year.”

FFP would appear to be one major reason why clubs are tightening their belts more than ever before.

It doesn’t mean that superstar signings are out of the question of course, just that in many cases there will need to be some creative accounting done and, perhaps, a sell before they can buy process in place.

A darling of the terraces in the short space of time that he’s been at the club, losing Isak isn’t likely to be a move that will impress the match-going Geordies, however, the fans need to understand the way that model football works and if it’s not Isak that makes way, it would likely be another big name heading out of the exit door.