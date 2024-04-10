Huge boost for Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp doesn’t rule out key trio returning this week

Liverpool look set for a major boost this week as Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out the returns of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota for Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Atalanta.

All three stars are big players for the Reds but Klopp’s team have got along fine without them across the last few weeks. The only setbacks Liverpool have had came at Old Trafford as the Manchester club knocked them out of the FA Cup and held them to a draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The trio will arrive back with Liverpool still in the hunt for both the Premier League and Europa League and Klopp has not ruled them out of the squad for the Reds’ match with Atalanta on Thursday at Anfield.

When asked about the trio returning to training during his press conference on Wednesday, Klopp said via James Pearce: “What it means for tomorrow, I don’t know yet. Stefan is different as he was out for longer.”

Injury returns a big boost for Liverpool’s title hopes

Alisson is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper on the planet and his return will be welcomed during a time of the season when big saves can be the difference between winning a trophy or not.

Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s most creative player and he steps into midfielder better than any other full-back in Klopp’s squad, which is a key part of how the German coach’s team plays.

As for Jota, the Portuguese star is arguably the best finisher the Reds have and they might have come away from the Man United match with all three points on Sunday if the forward was available.

All three will certainly play a role between now and the end of the season and it will be a big boost for the fans’ hopes when they see the trio on the pitch again.