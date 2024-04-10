Harry Kane offers take on Arsenal’s Champions League hopes this season

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has admitted it will be tough for Arsenal to win the Champions League this season, though he wasn’t too keen to give much of a verdict either way.

The England international has had a superb season for Bayern, scoring 39 goals in 38 games in all competitions so far this term since his summer move from Tottenham.

Kane will have left Spurs for a big name like Bayern in order to win trophies, but it’s not going too well for him so far as Thomas Tuchel’s side are facing the surprise disappointment of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years.

That means Kane will be extra keen to win the Champions League with Bayern, and it’s all to play for for them after the 2-2 draw away to Arsenal last night.

Kane scored from the penalty spot in a close game against the Gunners, and he was asked about his old north London rival’s Champions League credentials as he spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after the game.

Kane backs away from giving decisive verdict on Arsenal’s Champions League hopes

When asked if he felt Arsenal had improved since he left and if they were now serious contenders in Europe, the 30-year-old said: “They were good last year as well, they just fell short … it’ll be tough, it’ll be tough, who knows, it’s not for me to say.”

Kane will likely be a key player for Bayern in the second leg when it comes to trying to knock Arsenal out, but Mikel Arteta’s side have been in such strong form recently that they’ll also surely fancy their chances of snatching a win at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal are aiming to win this trophy for the first time in their history, having only ever reached one final, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006.