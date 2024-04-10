Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brazilian defender Pedro Lima.

According to a report from Globo Esporte, Manchester City are scouting the 17-year-old right back as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The talented young defender is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. He has been a key player for Sport Recife in the second tier of Brazilian football and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.

It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to work alongside top-class players and world-class managers.

Liverpool and Chelsea have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players into established first-team stars. They could help Pedro Lima fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

On the other hand, Manchester City will be an attractive destination as well they have won major trophies consistently in recent years and they are managed by one of the greatest managers of all time, Pep Guardiola. It will be interesting to see if any of the three Premier League clubs come forward with an official proposal to sign the defender in the summer.

Pedro Lima would be a future investment

The 17-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve further. He could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. He is has a contract with Sport Recife until December 2027 and it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian outfit are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price.

The Brazilian would be a future investment for the three English clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Whoever ends up securing his signature could have a quality long term asset on their hands.

Regular football in England will accelerate his development and help him achieve his true potential. He could even prove to be a bargain if the Premier League sides manage to agree on a reasonable deal with the Brazilian outfit.