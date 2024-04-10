Liverpool scout 22-year-old South American ahead of summer move

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Porto midfielder Alan Varela at the end of the season.

According to a report from O Jogo, Manchester City and Liverpool watched the player in action on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Argentine midfielder in the summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder and Varela should prove to be a long-term acquisition for them. He could form of quality partnership with his compatriot Alexis Mac Allister at the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

The 22-year-old will want to compete at a high level and Liverpool could provide him with that platform. The midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could develop into a top-class player for the Reds.

He will shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He is still only 22 and Varela could improve immensely with the right guidance.

A move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself at the highest level and win major trophies.

Liverpool need Alan Varela

Liverpool wanted to sign a quality defensive midfielder in the summer but they failed to get deals done for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. They went on to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart and the Japanese international has been outstanding. However, he is in his thirties and Liverpool need a long-term addition.

Varela seems like the ideal fit for them. The South American could complete their midfield for the foreseeable future and help them compete at the highest level. It will be interesting to see how the situations unfolds.