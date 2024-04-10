Reason Liverpool fans will have no flags on The Kop for Atalanta match

Liverpool host Serie A side Atalanta on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie but the Italians will notice upon their arrival that there will be no flags on the world-famous Kop for the game.

Liverpool announced last week that ticket prices will rise by two per cent for the 2024/25 season, with the most expensive matchday ticket for a Premier League match going from £60 to £61.

The Merseyside club have stated that this is due to the rising costs of maintaining Anfield but fans of the Reds are not having it and are starting to protest the price increase.

£1 may not seem like a lot to many people but the Merseyside club continue to see their revenue increase year after year so why are they charging fans more money during a cost of living crisis?

There is also the case to be made that if fans don’t make a stand now, their club will continue to increase prices until they are paying around £70 or £80 for a matchday ticket.

Liverpool supporter group Spion Kop 1906, who organise the flags for The Kop, have released a statement on the issue and will not have flags on the world-famous stand for the Atalanta match on Thursday night.

Liverpool fans will have no flags on The Kop against Atalanta

On Wednesday, Spion Kop 1906 released a statement saying: “We are disappointed in the Football Club’s decision towards ticket prices for 24/25. In response, there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night’s game.

“Unlike the club’s own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups.”

In addition to this, the group said there will be flags present for Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace out of respect for the 97 people who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

This is an issue the Anfield faithful will not back down on and it should be expected that the Merseyside club backtracks to this season’s prices.