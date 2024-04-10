Liverpool and Tottenham set to battle it out for £47m-rated forward

Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Spanish publication AS via SportWitness, the attacker has a €55 million (£47m) release clause in his contract and the three English clubs would be willing to provide him with an exit route out of Spain in the summer.

Williams has established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in European football and he recently helped Athletic Club Bilbao win the Copa Del Rey.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for him at this stage of his career. He would get to compete against top-class players and clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies as well.

Williams has six goals and 14 assist in all competitions this season and he will add some much-needed cutting edge in the final third for the two clubs.

Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from Liverpool and the Reds will have to replace him adequately. Williams will add pace, flair and creativity from the flanks. He is versatile enough to slot into anywhere across the front three.

Tottenham and Aston Villa want Nico Williams

At Tottenham, he could be the ideal utility man and his arrival will allow the North London outfit to rotate their squad and keep the players fresh. They could be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions.

Aston Villa need to improve their squad as well if they want to push for European qualification every season. It will be interesting to see if they can secure European football for the next season. Unai Emery wants to put together a formidable squad and signing Williams would be a coup for them.