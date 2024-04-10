Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has given some insight into what Reds fans can expect from returning chief Michael Edwards as he looks to revolutionise the club’s recruitment in the transfer market.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that he’s not too convinced by the transfer rumours linking Liverpool with Estevao Willian for the moment, though he suggested that we could see Liverpool smartening up their strategy in order to recruit more top young players from South America in the future.

It seems one of the main reasons Edwards is back at Anfield is to oversee some changes to Liverpool’s recruitment, which could mean the ownership purchasing another club, which could then facilitate future purchases of the best young talent around the world, who would go to that club first before possibly moving to LFC later.

This is the multi-club model that has been used with some success by Manchester City, who have connections with the likes of Girona and Troyes, while Chelsea’s ownership also own Strasbourg.

Liverpool transfer strategy – what fans can expect under Edwards

Discussing Edwards’ new role at LFC, Jones said: “I have not heard anything regarding Estevao Willian, and indeed it would be a change of tack for Liverpool to target a 16-year-old Brazilian straight from Palmeiras, however talented he is. I can’t think of the last time the Reds did that, if ever.

“But what is clear is that the Reds want to improve in terms of global talent ID and development. That is one of the main reasons Michael Edwards is back in the fold, and why Fenway Sports Group are targeting a second club – to help attract, develop (and sell) elite young talent.

“If and when that happens, then we may well see a few more players moving directly from South America into the Liverpool ‘system’.”