Man United can still qualify for the Champions League in sixth but need help from former manager

Following Sunday’s draw with Liverpool, Man United’s hopes of reaching the Champions League next season look very slim but they may not be over yet as West Ham could help them qualify for the competition.

Europe’s biggest competition will undergo major changes for next season’s edition as there will be no more group stages, one big table and more teams included, which means that UEFA are prepared to hand out additional places to specific countries.

Finishing fifth in Italy and England will currently qualify teams for the Champions League next season, however, it is a very close battle between the Premier League and the Bundesliga for the extra spot.

Man United are experiencing a very underwhelming campaign this season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League, 11 points off fourth and fifth place. Champions League football is a long shot for the Manchester club but there may still be hope.

The Red Devils will need the help of their former manager David Moyes as West Ham are still competing in the Europa League this season.

West Ham can help Man United qualify for the Champions League next season

West Ham and David Moyes could indirectly hand his former side Man United a huge boost to their Champions League hopes by winning the Europa League – but the Hammers have a tough battle in Bayer Leverkusen to face in the quarter-finals.

In addition to this, the London club would need to finish fifth in the Premier League, which looks unlikely at best considering they are behind Man United. West Ham are currently seventh in the table and 12 points off fifth-placed Aston Villa, as well as registering a negative goal difference this season (-4) whereas Unai Emery’s men have a goal difference of 17.

Both paths to the Champions League look slim for the Manchester club but at least there is more than one.