Manchester United will surely be starting to consider hiring a new manager to replace Erik ten Hag at the end of this season, according to Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones made it clear he felt Man Utd were still miles off Liverpool, as well as the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and even Tottenham.

This doesn’t reflect too well on Ten Hag, who took over almost two years ago and who had a good reputation from his time at Ajax.

It seems pretty clear by now that the Dutch tactician has been unable to clearly communicate his ideas or stamp his authority on this squad, with Jones far from impressed with how United performed in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

Jones is now convinced the Red Devils will be considering making a change this summer.

Man Utd to follow Liverpool in changing manager?

“Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, I’m not entirely sure what they are or what they are trying to be,” Romano said.

“He says they aim to be “dominant” with and without the ball, but they are neither, as far as I can see. They have some talented individuals who can produce moments of magic – Garnacho, Rashford, Mainoo, Fernandes, Antony – but as a team, I just don’t see the same levels of structure, organisation and desire as at, say, Liverpool or Arsenal or City. Even Tottenham.

“Their pressing structure, in particular, is appalling at times. How easy is it to play through the lines and get at United’s back four? They cough up chances – good chances – at an alarming rate for a so-called top side, and it happens week after week, home and away, whether against the good sides or the average ones.

“Two years in, a lot of the blame for that has to fall at Ten Hag’s feet. Either his message isn’t clear, isn’t getting through or he hasn’t got the players to make it work. And if it’s the latter, then questions must be asked as to some of those he has brought in. Their better players at the moment are either academy products – Mainoo & Garnacho – or those who he has previously discarded – Maguire & Wan Bissaka.

“It feels to me like the FA Cup might save Ten Hag this season, but I’d be amazed if United aren’t at least starting to look at their next managerial target, because right now they look miles off the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and City.”