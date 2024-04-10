Manchester City expected to complete Lucas Paqueta transfer this summer

Manchester City are expected to complete a deal with West Ham for Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Premier League champions were on course to sign the Brazil international last summer only for the switch, which was in the region of £80m to be called off after Paqueta found himself at the centre of a betting investigation by the Football Association.

The attacking midfielder has 15 goal contributions from 36 appearances in all competitions this season, and is a key man for West Ham having played a major role in helping the Hammers win the Europa Conference League last season.

Paqueta expected to join Manchester City this summer

Despite a deal falling through last summer the Brazilian has remained on City’s radar and they are expected to make another move this summer.

GIVEMESPORT have reported that Paqueta joining Manchester City is a deal that should be expected this summer with the report also adding any suggestion that personal terms have been agreed between Paqueta and City are premature.

It’s believed that a move to The Etihad will be played down in public until the end of the season as West Ham still have a lot to play for in the remainder of the campaign.

Despite West Ham being in a strong position Paqueta is believed to have an £86m release clause in is contract which kicks in this summer, and is viewed as the ideal replacement for Bernardo Silva who is expected to leave City at the end of the season.

Paqueta still has big role to play for the Hammers as the aim to qualify for Europe and win the Europa League.

The Hammers will be relying on the Brazilian to be at his best as they face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final tomorrow night.