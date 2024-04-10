Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

The 17-year-old has been a key player for Schalke in the second division of German football and his performances of attracted the attention of several top clubs.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Roma, Atalanta, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are all keen on the talented young midfielder. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can win the race for his signature.

German champions Bayern Munich are keen on the player as well and they have already offered him a contract until 2029. The 17-year-old is yet to decide on his future and he is waiting for the German club to decide on their new manager.

Newcastle could certainly use more quality in the middle of the park and the 17-year-old would be a long-term investment. There is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into a key player for the Magpies and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the competition from clubs like Roma, Atalanta and Bayern in the summer.

?FC Bayern are still willing to sign Assan #Ouedraogo! The 17 y/o midfielder from Schalke 04 still has a contract offer from Bayern on the table until 2029. ?? The problem from the player's perspective: Bayern haven't found a new coach yet ?? Ouedraogo wouldn't have… pic.twitter.com/je1FyZPJdp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 9, 2024

Assan Ouedraogo would be a quality addition for Newcastle

Ouedraogo is widely regarded as one of the finest young prospects in German football right now and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He needs to join a club where he will get ample game time and Newcastle might be able to provide him with that platform.

They need to add more craft and control in the middle of the park and the 17-year-old would be a solid acquisition.

He might need some time to adapt to English football and develop physically, but there is no doubt that he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League

Schalke might not want to lose a key player like him anytime soon and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.