Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s increased emotional maturity

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City’s increased emotional maturity means they are favourites to reach the semi finals of the Champions League.

It could have been a different story for Guardiola’s men, who found themselves on the ropes at 2-1 down before they regrouped at half time scoring two second half goals as the game ended 3-3.

Guardiola had to adapt his starting line-up as Kevin De Bruyne was replaced by Mateo Kovacic with Mail Sport reporting that the Belgian was vomiting in the City dressing room.

Guardiola hails City’s emotional maturity

It was a good result for the defending champions who will now be viewed as favourites to go through after the second leg on the 17th April given Real Madrid have never won at The Etihad.

Phil Foden sparked City into life as he curled in a superb equaliser before Josko Gvardiol put City ahead with a brilliant strike, only for Federico Valverde to volley home an equaliser.

Guardiola believes that in his first three seasons at the club they would have lost that game 4-1 or 5-1 and speaking after the match in quotes picked up by Mail Sport praised his sides increased emotional maturity.

“This result or this game in the few three seasons together, we would have lost 4-1 or 5-1”, Guardiola said.

“We were not stable emotional. One of the key points in these games is being stable emotionally.

“It’s fundamental. Hopefully in the future we can do it better and better. We play at home next week and our people will give us a hand, help us to score.”

The Spaniard also revealed that it’s vital to adapt to chaos quickly at the highest level with some of his players complaining about the quality of the pitch and De Bruyne being sick.

“One of the secrets at the highest level is adapt quickly to the chaos”, Guardiola added.

“Don’t complain. I remember that Real Madrid always had very good grass, it was like a carpet, but today that was not the case. But I’m sure that they will fix it no doubt about it and no problem.”