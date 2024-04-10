PSG team news: Mbappe, Dembele and Asensio all start against Barcelona

When Paris Saint-Germain step out to face Barcelona on Wednesday night, the narratives are already there to be written – and not just by Kylian Mbappe.

All eyes will be on the French World Cup winner as he will look to terrorise a surprisingly solid Barca back line, and it could be that the battle between him and his direct opponents is what authors the outcome in this game.

Luis Enrique is managing the French giants against his old club, and another former Barca employee in Ousmane Dembele also lines up in the starting XI.

Mbappe starts against Barcelona and is joined by Dembele, Asensio

Former Real Madrid ace, Marco Asensio, who always seems to have a good game against the Catalans, will give the front three some balance, and the visitors will have to be right on their game if they want to deny the hosts on the night.

One surprising decision by the manager is to have kept Warren Zaire-Emery on the bench.

? Fabian Ruiz, Asensio and Mbappé all start for Paris Saint-Germain vs Barça. ?? Zaïre-Emery starts on the bench. ?? Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Asensio, Dembélé, Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/hk9EUCRHWG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2024

He’s still able to name a strong starting XI, however, with Gianluigi Donnarumma a commanding presence in goal, and a back four of Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes and Lucas Beraldo giving PSG a solid base from which to work.

Fabian Ruiz, Lee Kang-in and Vitinha are a midfield three who could cause the Catalans untold problems if they’re allowed time on the ball.

In short, the hosts have a threat from all areas and it’s down to Barcelona to impose their game early on in order to get a foothold and make life difficult for Mbappe and Co.

The longer that they can frustrate the French giants the better as the Parc des Princes crowd aren’t backwards in coming forwards with their opinions.