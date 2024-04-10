Bundesliga club set massive price tag for 25 goal-Man United target, release clause €80m in 2025

RB Leipzig do not want to lose Lois Openda this summer and the Bundesliga club have placed a massive €100m price tag on the player to keep the likes of Man United away.

The 24-year-old joined the German club ahead of the current season for a club record €43m from RC Lens, following a very impressive campaign in Ligue 1.

The Belgian has proven to be a top signing as he has not slowed down this term, scoring 25 goals and assisting a further six across 39 matches.

Should Leipzig qualify for the Champions League next season, his goals will have been crucial and therefore the Bundesliga outfit do not want to lose him this summer and have placed a €100m price tag on the forward, reports BILD.

Openda has a contract at Leipzig until 2028 but that has a release clause of €80m for 2025.

Man United interested in Lois Openda

Man United are in the market for a striker this summer but it remains unclear who their top target is.

Heading into the January transfer window, the Manchester club were linked with a move for Openda but a move never materialised. The Belgian is very likely to have remained on their list and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants enquire about the player this summer.

There is also interest in the forward from Tottenham and more are likely to join the race if the Leipzig star keeps putting the ball in the back of the net.

However, the €100m asking price may be a turn-off for most clubs but someone may feel that paying an extra €20m is worth securing the player’s services ahead of the competition.