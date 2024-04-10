Video: “Meant to be here” – Rio Ferdinand lauds Barcelona teenagers after UCL masterclass

Champions League
Rio Ferdinand knows a thing or two about footballing elegance and that’s probably why he waxed lyrical on TNT Sports about the performances of Barcelona teenagers, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal, against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The former kept Kylian Mbappe quiet all night long in a wonderful display of defensive excellence, whilst the latter kept the PSG defence on their toes all night.

It prompted the former Man United defender to suggest that the future is incredibly bright again for the Catalans.

