Rio Ferdinand left stunned by referee as pundit “adamant” Bayern Munich should have had penalty vs Arsenal

Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out a thriller at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night but the game had a few disputable refereeing decisions and TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand was “adamant” Bayern Munich should have had a penalty.

The Gunners took the lead in the game through a wonderful Bukayo Saka goal before Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane would help Bayern Munich take a lead into the halftime break.

With the German champions 2-1 ahead, a third goal would have gone a long way in helping them advance to the semi-finals and TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand is adamant Bayern should have had a penalty at that scoreline.

After the referee blew the whistle for David Raya to commence play, the goalkeeper passed the ball to Gabriel who blatantly handled it.

This left Ferdinand in disbelief as it should have been a penalty.

Watch: Rio Ferdinand stunned as Bayern Munich penalty shout ignored

Speaking about the incident after the match, Ferdinand said: “It’s a pen, oh my gosh. How can that not be given? I was adamant Saka’s one was, I’m even more for this. It’s unbelievable.

“How can he blow the whistle like that and not give it?”