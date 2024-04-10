Rio Ferdinand brands Gianluigi Donnarumma’s perfomance against Barcelona a shambles

Rio Ferdinand has labelled Gianluigi Donnarumma’s performance against Barcelona a shambles after the Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper conceded three goals.

A crazy game saw Barcelona open the scoring before PSG hit back with two goals, but the visitors struck twice late on to take a 3-2 lead back to Spain for the second leg.

It was certainly an evening to forget for PSG’s Italian goalkeeper who portrayed a nervous figure in front of a packed home crowd.

Donnarumma performance a shambles

Brazilian winger Raphinha scored his first Champions League goal to put the visitors ahead after he pounced on a mistake as the former AC Milan shot stopper fumbled an attempted parry back into the path of the Brazil international.

Donnarumma lacked accuracy when playing out from the back and really struggled to command his penalty area at set pieces.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand couldn’t believe what he saw from the Italian in the first half.

“I don’t think Donnarumma covered himself in any glory at all, comes out and been a bit of a shambles”, he told TNT Sports.

“I think at times in the first half, a man of his experience, it’s a wonderful finish on the right foot by Raphinha.”

Ferdinand also couldn’t believe that a man of Donnarumma’s height couldn’t command his penalty area.

“He’s six-foot-seven or eight and looked like he was five-foot-nine coming out.

“I don’t know how he loses his height but he’s at sixes and sevens.”

Former England international Crouch was also critical of the goalkeeper’s performance.

“On the on the crosses he’s just all over the place. Got it totally wrong. And you know, there should have been a goal itself and he had another one just after that.

“It was just a bit shaky on the crosses”, he added.

Things didn’t improve for Donnarumma in the second half and he couldn’t do anything to stop Raphinha’s second goal, but allowing Andreas Christensen to have a free header on goal to win the game after refusing to come off his line at a corner summed up his evening.