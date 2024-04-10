Rio Ferdinand criticises naive Arsenal defending in Bayern Munich draw

Rio Ferdinand has criticised Arsenal’s naivety after their 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final.

Bukayo Saka had given the hosts the lead before Serge Gnabry and a Harry Kane penalty on his return to north London gave the Germans a 2-1 lead.

The Gunners managed to draw level through Leandro Trossard’s equaliser but couldn’t find a winner as they had shouts for a late penalty waved away with Saka baring down on goal.

Ferdinand criticises Arsenal’s naivety

Mikel Arteta’s side have been so good defensively this season but had a rare off night against the German giants and made a number of mistakes with Jakub Kiwior replaced at half time by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ferdinand wasn’t impressed with the defending in the build up to the penalty as Leroy Sane was allowed to break into the box before being fouled by William Saliba.

The move was started by Manuel Neuer who flicked the ball up and over Kai Havertz before Sane burst into the box and got brought down.

Ferdinand believes Arsenal were naive with their defending as Kane made no mistake from the spot.

In quotes picked up by Mail Sport Ferdinand said after the game: “At that point, they were shattered. He’s [Neuer] taken the mickey at Emirates flicking it up above his left foot.

“Kiwior, you have to win your one-v-one battle. You can’t allow that. And once he [Sane] gets beyond him here, it’s all about Leroy Sane he’s deceptive.

“He’s moving and the Arsenal back four I think naivety plays a part the way they’ve let him run slides straight through the middle of that”, Ferdinand added.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown wasn’t happy with the amount of space Sane was given to run into and also criticised Kiwior.

“I mean, look this counter attacking play from Bayern. There’s no way they should be getting through there.

“Kiwior you’re right. He looks a bit shaky on that left hand side and then of course this man who just stood up he’s taking the mickey really.

‘The keeper [David Raya] looks a little bit panicky, a little bit rushed tonight and maybe it was again for the penalty when he dived so early for that.”

The second leg takes place on the 17th of April in Munich.