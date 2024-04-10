Video: Sebastien Haller hands Dortmund a lifeline at Atleti

Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund were sliding towards a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg before Sebastien Haller handed them a late lifeline.

The Bundesliga giants had offered little in the way of goal threat, but Haller’s 81st minute strike could prove to be crucial.

Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino had given the hosts what looked to be a clear advantage in the tie after just 32 minutes though they were unable to capitalise.

Haller then silenced the Metropolitano with his goal.

