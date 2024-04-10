Tottenham eye summer swoop for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur are in the running to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez this summer.

Gimenez has had a successful campaign so far for the Dutch club and has scored 24 goals and provided six assists from 38 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being under contract until 2028 the Mexican is attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs and his future remains unclear.

Gimenez to join Spurs this summer?

The 22-year-old currently sits third in the Eredivisie scoring charts with 21 goals in 28 games as Feyenoord sit second, nine points behind PSV Eindhoven.

The Mexico international joined from Mexican side Cruz Azul in July 2022 and has made a big impact in Holland.

Gimenez had clubs chasing him in January, but he remained in Holland as Feyenoord wanted to keep him for their European campaign and title challenge.

Journalist Rudi Galetti has reported that Spurs have been in contact with Feyenoord for weeks and that Gimenez is their priority this summer.

The Dutch club are reportedly planning talks with their star forward to discuss his future but are in a tricky situation as they know the forward’s dad has been looking out for offers from other clubs, and could look to move his son on this summer.

A player of the Mexican’s quality is set to have a lot of suitors and Spurs will have to move quickly and likely pay a big fee if they are to secure his services for next season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently have Son Heung-Min and Richarlison as their centre forward options and could be looking to spend big on a new striker to help fill the void left by Harry Kane.

The North London club are reportedly going to face competition from Italian sides AC Milan and Napoli, who are likely to be in the market for a replacement for Victor Osimhen who is expected to leave this summer.