FFP issues for Championship club may help Tottenham sign Player of the Season

Tottenham have reportedly joined the race for Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as the midfielder could potentially leave the Championship club this summer.

The Foxes currently sit top of the English second division by one point and will have to be near perfect to get promoted back to the Premier League as Leeds and Ipswich chase them down.

Should they fail to secure promotion, that would certainly see Dewsbury-Hall leave the King Power Stadium as several Premier League clubs are interested in the 25-year-old.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are set to go head-to-head with Brighton and Brentford for the Englishman this summer as the Leicester star has been one of their Players of the Season.

Dewsbury-Hall has scored 12 goals and provided a further 14 assists (26 goal contributions) across 44 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

It is easy to see why Premier League clubs are interested and they have a good chance of signing the midfielder given Leicester’s financial fair play issues.

FFP could help Tottenham sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has a contract at the King Power Stadium that runs until June 2027 so on the surface, Leicester are in no rush to part ways with the player.

However, the Foxes may still have to sell the Englishman this summer even if they return to the Premier League due to their FFP situation.

The Championship outfit were charged with an alleged breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the 2022/23 campaign after recording losses of £90m for the year.

A big fee from the sale of Dewsbury-Hall would help relieve some of the pressure on the club, therefore, this could play into Tottenham’s hands if they decide to make an official move for the player.