There could be some significant changes afoot at West Ham this summer, both on the bench and in the first-team squad.

It isn’t clear whether David Moyes will still be the manager at the East London outfit, and a decision surely has to be one way or the other quickly.

In so doing, it would draw a line under the Scot’s tenure and allow the club to pitch to players with a clear idea in mind as to where the project is heading.

If they dilly dally on deciding whether to keep Moyes in situ, that’s bound to harm them in the transfer market.

Vladimir Coufal could leave West Ham

One player that could be on the way out is reliable right-back, Vladimir Coufal.

A report from Fotomaç suggests that Turkish giants, Besiktas, are interested in landing him, despite the Hammers only recently executing an extension on his contract.

Coufal has played 147 times for the East Londoners (transfermarkt) and has become a stabilising influence on the right side of the Hammers defence.

However, at 31 years of age he’s getting no younger, and sporting director, Tim Steidten, may decide that it’s time for a change in that area of the squad.

At this point it isn’t clear what Besiktas might be offering in terms of transfer fee, or whether West Ham would be amenable to such a transfer.

Once Moyes’ future is agreed one way or the other, the club can start planning ahead and make a decision on Coufal and any of his colleagues.