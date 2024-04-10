West Ham set to offload £30m signing this summer

With a few weeks left of the 2023/24 campaign to go, West Ham are still in the hunt for a finish in the European places and have a shot at going all the way in the Europa League.

The Hammers have had an acceptable season if not a spectacular one, and the smart money appears to be on David Moyes walking away from the club when his contract runs out in June.

He seemed to be all set to sign a new deal at the London Stadium, and then an horrific first half against Arsenal, where the Irons were 4-0 down at half-time at home, saw thousands leave the ground before the start of the second half.

Since then the atmosphere towards the Scot has been frosty and it would surely be best all round if he were to do the decent thing and move on.

Whether or not that situation comes to pass, the club still need to improve in a few aspects if they want to continue to be seen as genuine contenders for silverware over the next few years.

The East Londoners have a remarkably good and efficient first-team now, however, they’re still lacking in terms of strength in depth.

Frankly, the likes of Tim Steidten and David Sullivan need to up the ante this summer and if the club can’t land best in class, then West Ham need to be in the conversation for some decent standard players to give them that depth.

Of course, underperforming players also need to be shipped out, and to that end, Nayef Aguerd could see his time in the capital come to an end.

Nayef Aguerd could leave West Ham this summer

“West Ham are prepared to spend big on a centre half for next season and could cash in on Nayef Aguerd,” journalist Alan Nixon said on his Patreon about the player that the Hammers signed for £30m (Sky Sports).

“David Moyes’s spies are putting a quick and tough defender on their wanted list and are scouring the globe for the answer. Moroccan international Aguerd could be sold abroad where he has admirers and a less frantic and physical level may suit him more.”