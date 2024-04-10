Xabi Alonso reveals why he turned down the chance to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Xabi Alonso has revealed there were many reasons why he turned down the chance to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Alonso, who spent five years at Anfield as a player had been heavily linked to take over from Klopp following the German’s announcement in January that he would be leaving after eight years in charge.

The Bayer Leverkusen manager had also been linked with a move to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel departing at the end of the season but Alonso confirmed he was staying at Leverkusen in a press conference last month.

Alonso reveals why he turned down Liverpool

Alonso, who was a Champions League winner with the Reds in 2005 stated he felt he had made the right decision to remain at Leverkusen, with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim reportedly now the favourite to get the Liverpool job.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been in charge of Leverkusen for 18 months and has transformed the club’s fortunes in that time.

Leverkusen are just one victory away from winning their first ever Bundesliga title, and are currently unbeaten in all competitions as they also look to win the German Cup and the Europa League.

Alonso has revealed that he felt now wasn’t the right time to leave.

“There were many reasons for deciding to stay at the club”, he told TNT Sports when asked on why he chose to turn down a move to Liverpool.

“After one year, we’re building a team, we’re building a great spirit here. There were many reasons and so many players.

“The season has been great so far, and for sure we want to keep having this thing together. I felt part of it.

He added: “After one year, it didn’t feel like the right timing, and that’s why I’m committed.”

Alonso’s side put their unbeaten run on the line against West Ham tomorrow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final looking to take an advantage to London for the second leg.