Video: “Very proud” – Xavi delighted with Barcelona’s victory over PSG

Xavi Hernandez had every right to be happy after his Barcelona side came away from the Parc des Princes with a 3-2 first-leg win in their Champions League quarter-final.

All of the talk pre-match had been about Kylian Mbappe, but he was kept quiet for the entire game by 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi, who is destined to become much better known over the coming days.

The French World Cup winner barely had a sniff and that’s down to Cubarsi’s excellence in his defensive role.

Xavi told reporters after the match that he was “very happy… very proud” of his players.

"We defended Kylian Mbappé so well… I'm very happy and proud of the team"

Pictures from TNT Sports