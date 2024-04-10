Video: “Very proud” – Xavi delighted with Barcelona’s victory over PSG

Champions League
Xavi Hernandez had every right to be happy after his Barcelona side came away from the Parc des Princes with a 3-2 first-leg win in their Champions League quarter-final.

All of the talk pre-match had been about Kylian Mbappe, but he was kept quiet for the entire game by 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi, who is destined to become much better known over the coming days.

The French World Cup winner barely had a sniff and that’s down to Cubarsi’s excellence in his defensive role.

Xavi told reporters after the match that he was “very happy… very proud” of his players.

