Juventus are reportedly ready to make a major effort to keep Kenan Yildiz amid apparent transfer interest from Arsenal.

The highly regarded young attacking midfielder looks like a huge prospect for the future, and it’s hardly surprising that there seems to be a lot of interest in him from top clubs around Europe.

Still, Juve would also do well to keep him at the club amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, and it seems that’s why they’re planning to do what they can to tie him down to a new contract, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Yildiz looks like he could be a good fit at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta might perhaps benefit from bringing in an versatile attacking player who can provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who are both still young themselves and who have played a lot of football in the last two years.

Yildiz transfer: Can Arsenal prise him away from Juventus?

It will be interesting to see if Juventus can persuade Yildiz that his future should be in Turin, especially as Arsenal look like a hugely tempting project right now after their superb rise under Arteta’s management.

The Spanish tactician has shown he can do great work with talented young players, as the likes of Saka, Martinelli and William Saliba have come a long way under his guidance.

Yildiz might also feel, though, that he’d be guaranteed more playing time at Juventus, whereas there’d be a lot more competition at Arsenal that might perhaps slow the Turkey international’s progress.

AFC may also have other targets in attack this summer, as Fabrizio Romano has previously suggested that Wolves winger Pedro Neto might be one of the main names on their list, though his future still hasn’t been decided.