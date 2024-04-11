Watch: Scamacca stuns Anfield after putting Atalanta in front against Liverpool

Atalanta have taken the lead against Liverpool at Anfield which has stunned the Anfield crowd.

A quick burst of speed in the build-up from Atalanta eventually saw Davide Zappacosta fire in a low cross to former West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca, and the Italian slid the ball home under Caoimhin Kelleher. In truth, Kelleher should have kept the ball out.

The 38th minute strike from Atalanta now means Liverpool have only kept one clean sheet in 14 home games, even despite the Reds boasting an unbeaten home record in the Premier League.

It’s certainly a deserved lead for the Italian outfit. They have had plenty of opportunities against Liverpool.