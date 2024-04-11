Watch: Scamacca doubles Atalanta’s lead against Liverpool

Atalanta have doubled their lead against Liverpool and it’s that man Gianluca Scamacca again.

Liverpool have certainly had their warnings all game long as Atalanta have constantly posed the home side problems, much to the shocking silence of the Anfield faithful.

Scamacca’s first goal was slightly fortuitous because Caoimhin Kelleher should have done much better. His second goal however was an excellent finish.

Latching onto a great ball from Charles De Ketelarae, Scamacca steered the ball home.

Liverpool have not performed well all night and really should be thankful it is not a bigger scoreline. And now the Italian outfit will be licking their lips hoping they can get a third.