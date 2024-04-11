Watch: Game, set and match? Atalanta have taken a three-goal lead against Liverpool

Liverpool have been absolutely dismantled at Anfield by Atalanta as they have taken a 3-0 lead.

Gianluca Scamacca’s brace put the Italian outfit 2-0 up, and Atalanta had other chances outside of the two goals.

For the third goal, Scamacca would turn provider when he slipped through a teammate in on goal. The effort was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher but Mario Pasalic was on hand to smack the ball home to a gaping goal.

Liverpool supporters have been left absolutely stunned on this awful Thursday evening at Anfield. They must find a way to get themselves back in this tie before heading to Italy for the second leg.