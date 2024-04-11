“No agreement” – Ruben Amorim angrily shuts down Liverpool manager speculation

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim did not sound at all happy with the stories that have been going round stating that he’s agreed to become the next Liverpool manager.

The Portuguese tactician has long been really highly rated for the job he’s done with Sporting, and it seems he is currently leading the race to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool next season, as per our columnist Neil Jones, while our other columnist Fabrizio Romano has also reported on some talks taking place.

Amorim, however, seems in no mood to be discussing the Liverpool job, with Romano now quoting him on his official page on X this afternoon, as you can see below…

??? Rúben Amorim: “I did NOT meet Liverpool for any interview and there’s no agreement, it’s not true”. “I’m Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn’t meet any club. Nothing has been agreed”. “Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future”. pic.twitter.com/b1Y324HBOC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2024

Amorim denies meeting with Liverpool and insists he has no agreement with the Merseyside giants, while he also made it clear to reporters that he doesn’t want to discuss this again.

The 39-year-old looks like he could be ideal for LFC as they prepare for life without Klopp, who recently announced that he would be leaving his role at Anfield at the end of this season.

Still, we may have to wait a bit longer before finding out more about Amorim’s future, as he doesn’t want to discuss it while he’s still focusing on Sporting.

Amorim to Liverpool: Cause for concern in manager search?

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope this isn’t necessarily a bad sign, or else it could be that things are not actually progressing as they search for their next manager.

It’s already been a challenge finding a replacement for Klopp, with Xabi Alonso looking like an early frontrunner for the job before announcing that he wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich will also be looking for managers this summer, with Xavi and Thomas Tuchel also recently announcing that they’d be leaving their respective jobs once this current campaign comes to an end, so there could be a lot of competition in the managers market this summer.