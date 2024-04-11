Long-term Arsenal target has £85m price tag slapped on him

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has been long-term admirers of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz and the Gunners could make a move for the midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The North London club had three bids for Luiz rejected by Villa in September 2022 – the final offer totalling around £25m – and the Brazil international subsequently signed a new contract which ties him to Villa Park until 2026.

Luiz is having a very good season with the Birmingham club and is attracting interest once again. The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals alongside 10 assists for Unai Emery’s side in all competitions and that has prompted Aston Villa to place an £85m price tag on the player ahead of the summer transfer window, reports GOAL.

The Brazilian recently told DAZN Portugal that he is also happy at Villa Park, which makes signing the player difficult for interested parties.

“We’re all very happy with how this season is going, especially me, with all the history that the club is building and for my goals and assists, too,” Luiz said via football.london.

“Personally, I’m very happy with it all and I think it’s just the start of a new chapter. As I always say, Aston Villa is a huge club and we’re prepared to write a new chapter.”

Douglas Luiz is still a top target for Arsenal

Arsenal and Arteta’s main priority this summer is to bring a new number nine to the North London club and that will be their focus as main strikers have been linked to the Emirates already.

Depending on their financial situation afterwards, the Gunners will likely look at midfield bodies and Luiz has often been viewed as their number one target for the position.

Arsenal remain interested in the Brazilian but the £85m price tag will likely be a problem, especially if the London club spent big on a number nine.

This could be a case of Arsenal signing a striker this summer and then adding a midfielder to their squad in 2025.