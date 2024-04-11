Ex-Gunner names the signing Arsenal need with criticism of two players vs Bayern

Former Arsenal striker Francis Jeffers has made it clear he thinks the Gunners need to sign a 30-goal-a-season forward this summer as he criticised Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for not getting into the box enough in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal weren’t quite at their best in Tuesday night’s game at the Emirates Stadium, with Bukayo Saka giving them the dream start with an early strike to make it 1-0, before they found themselves 2-1 down at half time after some uncharacteristically poor defending.

Leandro Trossard then came off the bench to score the equaliser for Mikel Arteta’s side, and the Belgian has often proven one of the team’s most reliable scorers despite not always being a starter.

Jesus and Havertz have plenty of qualities, but it seems Jeffers wants to see more of an out-and-out striker joining the club this summer, even if he didn’t name specific players.

Arsenal urged to seal transfer of a prolific no.9

Jeffers exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone about his concern at how Jesus and Havertz don’t look like being 30-goal-a-season strikers for Arsenal, suggesting that has to be a priority for the summer transfer window, along with a no.6 signing like Rodri in midfield.

He said: “The number nine position is one which gets spoken about a lot in this Arsenal team. We know Arteta likes playing Kai Havertz there, and he likes him to come and link and get involved. But there were times yesterday when balls were coming into the six-yard box, but there wasn’t an Arsenal player there to get on the end of them.

“I just think an out-and-out number nine would add so much to this side. Gabriel Jesus, you know, is a top, top player – you only have to look at what he did yesterday in the build-up to the second goal. But these players aren’t going to get you 30+ goals a season…”