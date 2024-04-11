Arsenal to compete with West Ham for €20m-rated Brazilian playmaker

Arsenal and West Ham United have been linked with the move for the Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Italian club Fiorentina and he has been a key player for them. The Brazilian has 37 appearances in all competitions and he seems to have gotten over his injury problems.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, his performances have attracted the attention of the two London clubs they could look to make a move for him in the summer. The midfielder is reportedly valued at €20 million and Juventus want to sell him permanently in the summer.

Fiorentina have an option to make the move permanent, but they are unlikely to trigger the clause. It seems that Arsenal and West Ham could have a clear run at the Brazilian midfielder.

Arthur has previously joined a Premier League club on loan, but he failed to make his mark at Liverpool because of injury problems. He left after making just one appearance for the Reds.

Arsenal and West Ham will have to be careful about his injury history before making a move for him. There is no doubt that the 27-year-old is a gifted central midfielder, but his availability is a major concern.

Arsenal and West Ham could use Arthur Melo

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Jorginho is past his peak and he will have to be replaced. Arthur could prove to be a quality replacement in theory. If the Brazilian can stay fit, he could be an asset for the Gunners.

Similarly, West Ham need someone who can control the tempo of the game and dominate proceedings in the middle of the park. The two London clubs certainly have the financial resources to pay €20 million for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to take a gamble on him.