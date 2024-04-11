Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino set to leave the club this summer

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is set to leave the club this summer with a transfer abroad most likely.

The 20-year-old was highly regarded within the Arsenal youth set up, but has been unable to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans.

Patino has been sent on loan to Swansea City in the Championship this season, and also had a loan spell with Blackpool last season.

Patino set to leave Arsenal this summer

Patino has only made two competitive appearances for Arsenal and faces competition from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri who signed his first professional contract last month, and looks set to be be given a first team push.

The Standard report that Arteta is prepared to sanction Patino’s departure this summer to allow the Gunners to cash in before his contract expires, with clubs in Spain interested.

The former Blackpool loanee holds a Spanish passport through his dad Jules, which would certainly help with any move to La Liga as clubs would be able to avoid any potential post Brexit issues.

A move abroad appears most likely given his technical abilities are likely to be appreciated more in other European countries.

Patino scored on his Arsenal debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in 2021, with his only other appearance for the Gunners coming in the FA Cup.

The midfielder has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Swansea so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists, but hasn’t started a game for the Swans since January.

Patino made 25 appearances for Arsenal’s u18’s and 22 appearances for the u21’s.

He started his career in 2015 at Luton’s academy before joining the Arsenal youth set up in 2019.