Aston Villa to compete with Arsenal, Man United for attacker valued at €60-70m

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

And number of English clubs are keen on securing his services and a report from BolognaSportNews claims that Aston Villa have now joined the transfer chase.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has been in impressive form this season scoring 11 goals across all competitions. He has picked up 6 assists along the way as well.

Clubs like Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United are keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can win the race for his signature.

The West Midlands club want to add more depth to their attacking unit. They have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins this season. The Dutch striker is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal and Man United need Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal need more depth in the attack as well. Gabriel Jesus has been quite underwhelming and Zirkzee could share the goalscoring burden with the Brazilian striker.

At Newcastle, he could be the ideal long term replacement for Callum Wilson who is in his thirties. Wilson has had his fair share of injury problems as well and his availability remains a concern.

At Manchester United, he could share the goal scoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international is still quite young and he is adjusting to life in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old striker certainly has the qualities to thrive in English football and whoever ends up signing him will have a quality long term prospect. The striker is reportedly valued at €60-70 million and it will be interesting to see if clubs like Aston Villa can afford to pay that kind of money for him.