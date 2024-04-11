Inter Milan are reportedly expecting Aston Villa to make an offer to sign Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch full-back, who can also operate as a wide-attacking wing-back, has enjoyed an impressive three years at the San Siro.

Emerging as one of the Netherlands’ most important players, Dumfries, 27, has also played a significant role for the Orange country including in the 2022 Winter World Cup in Qatar.

Linked at the time with a high-profile move to Chelsea, Dumfries’ rise as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking defenders speaks for itself.

Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Consequently, current club Inter Milan are desperate to extend his contract which is set to expire next summer, and understandably concerned he could leave for free, or for a reduced fee this summer, the Serie A giants are expected to present the 27-year-old with a renewal offer.

However, the Italian club’s plans could be scuppered by Aston Villa, who, according to Fichajes, are seriously considering making a summer approach.

Expecting their English rivals to make an offer ‘in the coming weeks’, Inter Milan are braced for a showdown over their number two’s future, which, if these latest reports are anything to go by, could see the Dutchman arrive in the Midlands sooner rather than later.

Since joining Inter Milan from PSV in 2021, Dumfries, who also has 52 senior international caps for the Netherlands under his belt, has directly contributed to 30 goals in 127 games in all competitions.