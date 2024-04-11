Video: Benfica rise as one to give Sven Goran Eriksson a guard of honour

In a touching tribute to the dying Sven Goran Eriksson, one of his former clubs, Benfica, decided to give him a guard of honour during half time of their Europa League game against Marseille.

The match was won by two goals to one, Rafa Silva and Angel Di Maria on the score sheet, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replying for the French giants.

Eriksson stepped out onto the Stadium of Light pitch to be greeted by some of his old players, and it was an occasion to melt even the hardest heart.

Former Benfica boss Sven-Göran Eriksson was given a guard of honour on their pitch at half-time of this evening's #UEL game ?? pic.twitter.com/ZpmLcF2Cm1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports