Video: Benfica rise as one to give Sven Goran Eriksson a guard of honour

In a touching tribute to the dying Sven Goran Eriksson, one of his former clubs, Benfica, decided to give him a guard of honour during half time of their Europa League game against Marseille.

The match was won by two goals to one, Rafa Silva and Angel Di Maria on the score sheet, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replying for the French giants.

Eriksson stepped out onto the Stadium of Light pitch to be greeted by some of his old players, and it was an occasion to melt even the hardest heart.

Pictures from TNT Sports

