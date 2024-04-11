Leeds forward fears he won’t be able to secure Elland Road exit in summer

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United face a transfer problem when it comes to loanee Brenden Aaronson.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the American midfielder, who has spent the season on loan with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, is facing an uncertain future.

Despite being expected to pursue a permanent deal for the 23-year-old once the summer transfer window opens, BILD are now reporting that Union Berlin will not sign Leeds loanee.

Set to return to Elland Road at the end of the season, fans are expecting Daniel Farke to sanction a permanent transfer after the German manager compared reinstating players who had previously requested to leave the club to ‘reheating food’.

More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to sign ‘ball playing’ Premier League midfielder
Ex-Gunner names the signing Arsenal need with criticism of two players vs Bayern
Arsenal urged to sign Bundesliga star who can become their Rodri and unlock Declan Rice

Since the start of the season, Aaronson, who has three years left on his Leeds contract, has scored just two goals in 32 games in all competitions.

More Stories Brenden Aaronson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.