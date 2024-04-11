Leeds forward fears he won’t be able to secure Elland Road exit in summer

Leeds United face a transfer problem when it comes to loanee Brenden Aaronson.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the American midfielder, who has spent the season on loan with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, is facing an uncertain future.

Despite being expected to pursue a permanent deal for the 23-year-old once the summer transfer window opens, BILD are now reporting that Union Berlin will not sign Leeds loanee.

Set to return to Elland Road at the end of the season, fans are expecting Daniel Farke to sanction a permanent transfer after the German manager compared reinstating players who had previously requested to leave the club to ‘reheating food’.

Since the start of the season, Aaronson, who has three years left on his Leeds contract, has scored just two goals in 32 games in all competitions.