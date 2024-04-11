Burnley have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign the PSV Eindhoven defender Shurandy Sambo.

According to journalist Rik Elfrink, the full-back will sign a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2028. Sambo would have been a free agent in the summer and Burnley have moved quickly to secure his services.

The 22-year-old defender had other options on the table as well, but he chose to accept a move to Burnley in the end and he will be signing a new long-term contract with them until 2028.

Burnley needed to improve their defensive options and the arrival of Sambo in the summer should prove to be a quality acquisition. They have been quite vulnerable defensively this season and they needed to tighten up at the back in order to do well.

The Clarets have had a disappointing season in the Premier League so far and they are expected to go down to the championship at the end of the season. They are certainly one of the favourites for relegation and it is highly likely that Sambo will compete in the championship next year.

Transfer van Sambo van PSV naar Burnley is inmiddels volledig rond. Alles gewikt, gewogen en besloten. Wordt idd contract tot 2028, zoals Romano al meldde. Ook via @johaninan. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) April 10, 2024

It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and make his mark in the second division of English football. Burnley will be pushing for promotion next season if they go down and the full back could be a key player for them. He will be hoping to hold down a regular starting spot with the English outfit.

It will be interesting to see if Burnley can put together a series of impressive performances and give themselves a chance of securing safety this season. After impressing under Vincent Kompany in the championship, Burnley were expected to do well in the top flight but things are clearly not going according to plan for them.