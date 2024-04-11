David Moyes furious with Bayer Leverkusen bench over Lucas Paqueta booking

David Moyes was furious with Bayer Leverkusen’s bench and labelled them a disgrace for their role in the booking that will see Lucas Paqueta miss next week’s Europa League quarter final second leg.

The Hammers will need to produce an epic comeback at the London Stadium to make the semi finals after late goals from Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface gave Xabi Alonso’s team a 2-0 win.

Moyes’s task will be made harder by Paqueta’s absence who along with Emerson will be suspended for the return leg next Thursday.

Moyes furious with Leverkusen bench

The Brazilian was booked for a foul on Leverkusen’s Amine Adli midway through the first half, but the Scot was not happy at the reaction of the Leverkusen coaching staff and substitutes, claiming they played a part in decision to book Paqueta.

In quotes picked up by The Standard the 60-year-old acknowledged the former Lyon man would be a big miss.

“He will be a huge miss but I thought their bench was a disgrace”, Moyes said. “He got surrounded, I thought it was disgraceful and was really disappointing.

“I think they got him booked. You should let the referee make the decision and not the way they reacted to the incident.

West Ham were on course for a goalless draw with seven minutes remaining, which would have been seen as a good result considering Leverkusen’s unbelievable unbeaten run which is now at 42 games.

However, the German’s superior squad depth made a difference as Hofmann and Boniface both came off the bench to score.

West Ham aren’t out of the tie but will know they’ll need to get the first goal and make every opportunity count if they are to advance to the semi finals.