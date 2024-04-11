Video: Fabianski goes full length to deny Grimaldo and preserve West Ham’s clean sheet

Bayer Leverkusen came on strong in the opening part of the first half of their Europa League quarter-final first-leg against West Ham, as expected, and the Hammers owed a debt to their keeper, Lukasz Fabianski, for keeping the game goalless.

The excellent Alejandro Grimaldo was given the freedom of the Bay Arena to unleash a ferocious shot goalwards, but the custodian went full length to deny the hosts.

The save may have looked like ‘one for the cameras’ but the keeper needed all of his reach to tip the ball away.

Pictures from TNT Sports