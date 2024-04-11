Exclusive: Arsenal & Man United given update on midfielder interest from transfer expert

Arsenal and Manchester United have been given an update on the Joao Gomes transfer situation as the Wolves midfielder continues to attract links with a number of top clubs.

The impressive Brazil international has caught the eye with his recent performances for Wolves, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him earn a big move sooner rather than later.

It’s also pretty clear that both Arsenal and Man Utd could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, but is Gomes likely to be on his way out of Molineux?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano provided some insight into Gomes’ situation, suggesting that things are still not really as concrete as other media outlets may have claimed.

Gomes transfer: Will he be on the move to Arsenal or Man United?

Discussing Gomes’ future, Romano said: “Another player being linked with Arsenal by some outlets is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. Of course it’s normal to see stories like this, and we only recently also saw rumours about Manchester United wanting the Brazil international.

“My understanding remains that there’s still nothing concrete for Gomes at the moment. Every week there’s a new team being linked in the media, almost all of them… he’s being scouted by a number of top clubs as I’ve mentioned before, but nothing has entered into concrete stages yet.

“With United and Gomes, we’ll have to see what they decide to do in midfield this summer, and much of that should become clearer once they have their new directors and structure in place and decide their strategy for the next transfer window.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope a talent like Gomes can come in, potentially to replace the ageing Jorginho or the injury-prone Thomas Partey.

United, meanwhile, surely need to bring in an upgrade on struggling performers like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield, while loan signing Sofyan Amrabat surely won’t be staying at Old Trafford permanently.