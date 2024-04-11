Arsenal urged to sign Bundesliga star who can become their Rodri and unlock Declan Rice

Arsenal have been urged to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka to come in and play that Rodri role and give Declan Rice more freedom to go forward.

Former Gunners striker Francis Jeffers says he would like to see Goretzka come in and give Arsenal something a bit different in midfield, as Mikel Arteta may not currently be getting the best out of last summer’s big signing Rice.

Goretzka has long been a key player for Bayern, but there’s also a lot of competition in the squad at the Allianz Arena, and it may be that Arsenal would do well to explore this deal as Jeffers advises.

Jeffers exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “For me, looking at them right now, Declan Rice is better when he’s allowed to go and impact the game; not just sitting in that number six role, so having watched someone like Leon Goretzka playing at the Emirates earlier this week, I can’t help but think that someone like him, a beast of a number six – with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard ahead of him – would be a great addition to the squad.

“That’s the area where I think they could potentially look to strengthen. Obviously Thomas Partey has had a lot of injuries in the last year or so and has just been out for five months, so I don’t know what Mikel Arteta will be thinking about when it comes to him, whether or not he moves him on.

“Jorginho is one of those players who does read the game really well, but in terms of physicality, I just think that in that area of the pitch, you look at the likes of Bayern on Tuesday, and you look at Manchester City… Goretzka, Rodri… these are the type of players who really strike fear into opponents when they’re lining up in the tunnel.”

Goretzka transfer: What do Arsenal need in midfield?

We’ve seen Arsenal linked with midfielders in recent times, with our columnist Charles Watts recently discussing their interest in the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana.

Still, Goretzka is another player who could surely fit in well at the Emirates Stadium, especially if it helps re-shape the AFC midfield and allow Rice more freedom to play further forward like Martin Odegaard does.

Rodri has certainly done a superb job at Man City in recent times, so if Arsenal can bring in someone with a similar influence it could be a big coup for them and help them move up to the next level.