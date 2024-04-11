Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how Liverpool could hand Arsenal a significant transfer boost

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into how Liverpool hiring Ruben Amorim as their next manager could then help Arsenal or other clubs lure Viktor Gyokeres away from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Amorim has impressed as Sporting manager and is now emerging as one of the leading candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss this summer, following the German tactician’s recent announcement that he’d be stepping down at the end of this season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained how Amorim was also key to Gyokeres choosing to sign for Sporting last summer, so if the Portuguese tactician is now on his way out, then his star striker could follow.

The Sweden international has been in hugely prolific form this season, scoring 36 goals in 42 games in all competitions so far, and it’s little surprise that his performances have attracted interest from Arsenal, and possibly others too.

Gyokeres transfer to Arsenal with a little help from Liverpool?

Arsenal fans may now be looking for their rivals Liverpool to wrap up a deal for Amorim so it boosts their chances of signing Gyokeres.

Discussing the current situation, Romano said: “Viktor Gyokeres’ agent Hasan Cetinkaya has spoken publicly to admit that his client’s future at Sporting Lisbon could be tied to the future of manager Ruben Amorim. We know Amorim is currently looking like the leading candidate for the Liverpool job, with contacts taking place even if a deal is not done yet.

“Gyokeres, who has had a superb first season with Sporting with 50 goal/assist contributions, had many proposals last summer from different clubs, but Amorim was a key factor for him to join Sporting. So obviously, with Amorim probably leaving this summer, it could mean the same for Gyokeres.”

He added: “For sure Sporting will fight to keep their stars but it will depends on the proposals. For Gyokeres, they insist on clubs paying his €100m release clause. As previously reported, the Swedish striker is one of the names on Arsenal’s list, they really like the player, but still need to decide internally what kind of striker they will prioritise this summer.”