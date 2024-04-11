Inside Spain: Champions League drama, Spain’s most wanted and most low-key available star?

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

This week was full of good news for Spanish football, as their Champions League sides won twice and Real Madrid drew with Manchester City. The weekend was entirely focused on Athletic Club ending a 40-year major trophy drought with a win on penalties on against Real Mallorca.

If the Premier League sides were not tuned into the Copa final, which finished at about 12:45am local time, then several were paying attention to the post-game. Athletic star Nico Williams has confirmed his status as not only one of Spain’s best players, but one of the best in Europe currently.

Barcelona would very much like to have the money to activate his €50m release clause, but Aston Villa, Liverpool, Arsenal and most recently Tottenham Hotspur must have grimaced when Williams said he had ‘many years left’ in Bilbao. The Athletic squad then took to the streets on Tuesday night for a spontaneous party with fans, in some of the best scenes in years in the Basque capital.

The final was held in Seville, where Sevilla are having a significantly less fun time of things. Sporting Director Victor Orta is reportedly not planning to spend more than €4m on any player this summer, while Sergio Ramos is having doubts about whether to renew his deal this summer.

Pep Guardiola isn't a fan of the surface at the Santiago Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/hKqKRTHhnO — Football España (@footballespana_) April 11, 2024

His former side Real Madrid felt as if they had missed an opportunity against Manchester City this week, having had several good opportunities while a goal up at the Santiago Bernabeu. Without Aurelien Tchouameni, they are likely to be using Eder MIlitao at centre-back in what will be at maximum just his third appearance since August.

Barcelona were euphoric after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. Raphinha said after his brace that he wanted to fulfil the remaining three years of his deal, a statement that no doubt brought the hierarchy at Barcelona down a little. He is one of the prime candidates to be sold at decent price this summer, with reported interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Saudi Arabia, but they will have to persuade him to exit first.

If nothing else, you have to applaud Barcelona’s persistence as they reportedly plot a move for Bernardo Silva again this summer. Given he is now approaching his thirties, the Blaugrana believe that with a special structure Manchester City could be open to a deal that suits their need to push the money down the line a bit.

Atletico Madrid looked as if they were on for a uncharacteristically routine win over Borussia Dortmund, but then remembered their identity this season, and conceded to Sebastian Haller with less than 10 minutes to go – Dortmund woul hit the bar twice before the end of the match too. The highlight of the match was obviously Diego Simeone squaring up to Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl though.